The strife in Ukraine is being reflected in blue and yellow lights along an Ocean City bridge. It feels like there is so little that we can do from so far away to support Ukraine as Russia bears down on the country. But it's small gestures like turning the lights underneath the 9th St. bridge in the Jersey Shore town to match the colors of the Ukrainian flag, that convey support and solidarity for its people's struggles.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO