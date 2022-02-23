I-45 FREEWAY SHOOTING
Houston police are investigating the shooting of a woman that occurred at 12400 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45 at Greens Road)) about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 22). The female...montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Houston police are investigating the shooting of a woman that occurred at 12400 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45 at Greens Road)) about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 22). The female...montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
...and there's why we call that area Gunspoint. Hope the victim makes a full recovery.
Comments / 2