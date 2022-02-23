Montgomery County seeks federal funds for pandemic, storm costs

Montgomery County commissioners approved the submission of two grants that would provide federal funds to cover cost associated with the current pandemic and with last year’s winter storm. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

Montgomery County commissioners approved the submission of two grants that would provide federal funds to cover cost associated with the current pandemic and with last year’s winter storm.

According to Jason Millsaps, executive director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the county has about $2.2 million in qualifying expenditures through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Millsaps said the expenditures are related to vaccination site operations and other public assistance during the COVID-19 health crisis.

County Judge Mark Keough asked if the county would be “double dipping” with the grant funds. Millsaps said no, the county used general county dollars to fund some of the operations last year.

The county, Millsaps said, has about $1.8 million in expenses from the vaccination sites.

“The largest expense in that alone was our contracted services,” Millsaps said, adding the county contracted with the Montgomery County Hospital District, several fire departments and law enforcement. “Beyond that was equipment rental.”

Millsaps said there is no county match required.

Additionally, the court approved staff to apply for a grant to cover costs associated with Winter Storm Uri from February 2021 that dumped several inches of snow on the region, knocking out power and water to many businesses and homes. That amount he said is about $178,000. He noted there is a 25 percent match required for the grant.

“We feel confident we have exceeded the match with what we have spent internally in labor alone that we won’t actually have to come out with any funds to meet that grant,” Millsaps said.

Those funds would cover several areas including labor, materials, equipment and fuel.

