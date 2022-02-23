ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Another two-assist game

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Huberdeau had two assists -- one on the power play --...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
Jonathan Huberdeau
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Racks up three points in blowout

Bergeron scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Bergeron assisted on two of Jake DeBrusk's three goals before scoring one of his own in this contest. This was just the second multi-point effort in eight February games for Bergeron, who finished the month with three goals and five helpers. The star center is at 15 tallies, 41 points, 186 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-14 rating in 49 contests overall.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
#Panthers#Predators
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
The Augusta Chronicle

STOVALL: If Butler wins it all, coach Cervantes Boddy won't need his mom to remind of it

Cervantes Boddy wasn't too tired to chat with me Friday night on the bus ride back from Atlanta to Augusta, less than an hour after his Butler Bulldogs dethroned top-ranked, defending state champion Pace Academy —without star player and senior leader, Kedar Bodie. Boddy spoke in his normal, folksy, good-natured tone. He waxed proud of his guys, and how they embraced a “next-man-up” approach to beating the Class AA defending champion despite it being the second game without...
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles in loss

Markkanen ended Monday's 127-122 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes. He also had five turnovers. Markkanen battled an ankle injury before the All-Star break and has struggled with his efficiency in three games since returning. Despite multiple volume scoring efforts, the 24-year-old has shot 34.1 percent from the field over that stretch. Markkanen is a viable source of threes and a capable scoring threat, but Monday serves as a reminder of his high volatility.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA

