Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Returns to AHL

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Gustavsson was demoted to AHL Belleville on Wednesday. Gustavsson was...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Healthy scratch Saturday

Chytil has recovered from his illness, but head coach Gerard Gallant kept him out of the lineup as a healthy scratch in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Chytil will be an option going forward, but it's clear he's lost his everyday role...
CBS Sports

Rangers' Filip Chytil: Remains unavailable

Chytil (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Penguins, Mollie Walker of Newsday reports. Chytil will miss a second straight contest due to an illness. The 22-year-old forward will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's game versus Vancouver.
CBS Sports

Senators' Dylan Gambrell: Returning Saturday

Gambrell (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus the Canadiens. Due to Thomas Chabot and Victor Mete both being sidelined by illness, Gambrell will be in an unconventional 13-forward, five-defensemen lineup. Gambrell is a solid defensive forward and could see some shifts as a defenseman, though it's unclear how the Senators will manage their personnel in this one. He missed just one game with the injury.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jakub Galvas: Demoted to AHL

Galvas was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Galvas' demotion suggests Calvin de Haan (undisclosed) or Jake McCabe (back) may be ready to return Sunday against St. Louis. If that ends up being the case, Galvas will likely be in for an extended stay in the minors.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Returns from AHL

Vanecek (upper body) was recalled from a conditioning loan with AHL Hershey on Monday. Vanecek stopped 21 of 23 shots en route to a 3-1 loss to AHL Utica on Sunday. The 24-year-old will return to the NHL looking to make his first appearance since landing on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Feb. 8. He has a 10-6-5 record over 24 top-level appearances this season.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Morgan Frost: Assigned to AHL

Frost was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday. Frost did not log an NHL point over his four appearances since being elevated Feb 14. The 22-year-old will rejoin AHL Lehigh Valley looking to add to his 18 points over 20 games this season.
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
Filip Gustavsson
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Racks up three points in blowout

Bergeron scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Bergeron assisted on two of Jake DeBrusk's three goals before scoring one of his own in this contest. This was just the second multi-point effort in eight February games for Bergeron, who finished the month with three goals and five helpers. The star center is at 15 tallies, 41 points, 186 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-14 rating in 49 contests overall.
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa rounds out Top 25 And 1 with a better team than its resume suggests

Iowa has been strong in the predictive metrics all season even if the resume never really matched the computer numbers. And, to be honest, the resume still doesn't match the computer numbers; that's why CBS Sports Bracket Expert Jerry Palm has the Hawkeyes projected as a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament despite them being ranking 15th at KenPom.com, 15th in Sagarin, 16th at BartTorvik.com and 19th in the NET.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles in loss

Markkanen ended Monday's 127-122 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes. He also had five turnovers. Markkanen battled an ankle injury before the All-Star break and has struggled with his efficiency in three games since returning. Despite multiple volume scoring efforts, the 24-year-old has shot 34.1 percent from the field over that stretch. Markkanen is a viable source of threes and a capable scoring threat, but Monday serves as a reminder of his high volatility.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Should Target Predators’ Filip Forsberg

Although the Nashville Predators have a 30-18-4 record, they may end up trading their best forward before the trade deadline passes. According to Andy Strickland, they are “actively shopping” Filip Forsberg. The star winger has an expiring contract and is eligible for unrestricted free agency (UFA), so they want to receive something for him rather than lose him for nothing. If they are unable to come to terms on an extension by next month, the Boston Bruins need to look at acquiring him.
