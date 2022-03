Tomasino recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning, his second point in his last two games. Now with just 17 points in 47 games, Tomasino has not been overly production thus far in his rookie season, although it's hard to generate offense when you've been serving mostly in a bottom-six role. Lately, however, Tomasino has seen a bump in his ice time, skating on the Preds' second line alongside Ryan Johansen and Luke Kunin, and his offensive production has seen a bit of an uptick as well. His value still remains confined to deeper fantasy formats, but he's worth keeping an eye on.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO