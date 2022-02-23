ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Authorities work to remove body from rubble of Sturgeon Bay bar fire

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYI0d_0eMnSU5C00

Authorities are working to remove a body from a Sturgeon Bay building gutted by a fire.

The building that held Butch's Bar was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning. Several people were also living in the building above the bar. Most of the people in the building have been accounted for, but police did say Tuesday that one body was discovered in the rubble.

Sturgeon Bay Police said in an update Wednesday the state Fire Marshall is at the scene with his team assessing the integrity of the structure. Authorities are hoping to retrieve the body without compromising the safety of the team.

If it becomes necessary police also said heavy equipment is at the scene to collapse the walls of the building to make it safe for investigators to enter the building and recover the body.

Police are also asking members of the public to avoid the area as authorities continue their investigation into the fire.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Community mourns after fatal Sturgeon Bay fire

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay police say roads around the burned Butch’s Bar building will be closed until further notice as they search for a missing person and the cause of the devastating fire. People coming by the scene said they’re sad that someone died in the...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Two people still unaccounted for following Sturgeon Bay bar fire

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Two people are still unaccounted for after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a downtown Sturgeon Bay bar. Sturgeon Bay assistant police chief, Dan Brinkman says crew were called to Butch's Bar on S. 3rd Avenue around 3:40 a.m. for a fire. Brinkman says...
STURGEON BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

Woodruff man charged with critically injuring infant

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old Woodruff man has been charged with child abuse after his 3-month-old child suffered critical injuries. Clayton Kuehl remains in the Oneida County Jail on $100,000 cash bond. He’s charged with child abuse, physical abuse of child, and strangulation and suffocation. He’s scheduled to return to court Friday.
WOODRUFF, WI
MotorBiscuit

A Man Disappeared From His Burnt Car and Lost All Memory of His Previous Life Until Reuniting With Family 23 Years Later

Some places are littered with abandoned cars. Though most probably came about for innocent reasons, a few involve curious mysteries. And some of these tales could have you taking car safety more seriously. One head-scratching story concerns a missing Australian man who disappeared one day, and the only thing found was his burnt car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Into The Fire#Of The People#Heavy Equipment#Butch S Bar#Sturgeon Bay Police
NBC 26 WGBA

8-year-old dead after car goes into ditch on Highway 41, 141

An 8-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck went into a ditch on Highway 41 and 141 near Sampson Road in Abrams at about 1:05 a.m. Thursday. A 34-year-old man from Suring was driving the car northbound when he exited on the northbound exit ramp. The car failed to stop at a stop sign and continued into a ditch.
ABRAMS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

MUST SEE: Skid steer chase caught on camera

Our First Alert Weather Day will kick in this evening as our next Weathermaker makes its way into the region. An area of low pressure in the Rockies, tracking into the Midwest, will bring us all a swath of snow tonight. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers followed the skid steer...
ACCIDENTS
WSAW

Wisconsin Rapids man charged with attempted homicide

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 64-year-old man accused of attempting to kill a relative. Tommy Ehrisman is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation. Investigators responded to Ehrisman’s home on Feb. 16. Prosecutors said Ehrisman went into a bedroom and placed...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Gleason man accused of trying to kill Marathon County deputy after Wausau-area chase

After a six-month investigation, a 25-year-old Gleason man is accused of trying to shoot and kill a Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy after a high speed chase near Wausau. Social media messages suggest the suspect, Zachary D. Schwartz, was intentionally trying to provoke the shooting and was planning “suicide by cop,” according to the criminal complaint.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Clintonville man convicted of 12th drunken driving

WAUPACA (WLUK) – Gregg Scotto was convicted of his 12th drunk driving arrest Thursday, and sentenced four years in prison. Scotto, 61, entered a no contest plea. Before the sentence was issued, Scotto asked Judge Raymond Huber for compassion, saying he “wasn’t thinking” at the time of the offense. Scotto also apologized for the fear he put into the community.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Death at Green Bay house considered suspicious

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 25-year-old Green Bay man was found dead at a house on the city's west side overnight. Police Chief Chris Davis said someone inside the house at 829 Stony Brook Lane called officers just before 3:30 a.m. to report the death. It appeared the person died at the home, Davis said. The man did not live at the house, but was associated with people who did, Davis said.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

MUST SEE: Witnesses describe commotion of stolen skid steer pursuit in their neighborhood

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Appleton man faces charges for his 4th OWI and multiple other offenses after a low-speed chase in a stolen skid steer. The man, now identified as Tyler Peschke, was taken into custody in Grand Chute and turned over to police in Appleton. The police department is holding him on suspicion of OWI 4th offense, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, felony eluding, misdemeanor resisting, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and warrants.
APPLETON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy