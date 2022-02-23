Authorities work to remove body from rubble of Sturgeon Bay bar fire

Authorities are working to remove a body from a Sturgeon Bay building gutted by a fire.

The building that held Butch's Bar was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning. Several people were also living in the building above the bar. Most of the people in the building have been accounted for, but police did say Tuesday that one body was discovered in the rubble.

Sturgeon Bay Police said in an update Wednesday the state Fire Marshall is at the scene with his team assessing the integrity of the structure. Authorities are hoping to retrieve the body without compromising the safety of the team.

If it becomes necessary police also said heavy equipment is at the scene to collapse the walls of the building to make it safe for investigators to enter the building and recover the body.

Police are also asking members of the public to avoid the area as authorities continue their investigation into the fire.