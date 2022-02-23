ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton calls for more female stewards in Formula 1

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MF2g_0eMnSO2400

Lewis Hamilton has called for there to be more female stewards in Formula 1 .

The seven-time world champion also believes that bias is a problem among the current group of stewards, alleging that some travel with current drivers on the grid to race weekends.

Some of the stewards are permanent officials, including the race director and starter, while a panel of stewards are appointed for every Grand Prix.

Three of these are nominated by the FIA from Super Licence holders qualified for the role.

The role of driver steward was introduced 12 years ago to ensure that at least one member of the panel had driving experience.

Hamilton hopes for there to be more female voices in the stewards’ room, and a woman to take one of the race director roles that have been split after the removal of Michael Masi.

“I want to see more women in the stewards’ room, last year [we had] maybe one or two,” Hamilton said at pre-season testing in Barcelona.

“It would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors.

“We need to make sure we’ve got non-biased stewards.

“Race drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals, some travel with some individuals, take a more keen liking to some.

“I think [ F1 needs] people who have no biases, and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”

Hamilton lost out on a record-setting eighth Drivers’ Championship when Max Verstappen passed him on the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The controversial ending to the race at the Yas Marina Circuit has been investigated by the FIA, which has already confirmed that Masi will be reassigned from the role of race director amid wider structural changes.

Wolff hopes that Mohammed bin Sulayem, the FIA president, will also look at the stewardship of the sport.

“Most important is whether we talk about the race direction, the support we will have back at base, or the stewards, there is a standard we deserve and everybody expects,” Wolff said.

“There are very good people we can build upon.

“We’ve all talked about it: the topic of inconsistency. There shouldn’t be a lot of room to interpret the rules. There shouldn’t a lot of leniencies in terms of what a potential outcome could be. The rules are the rules.

“As everything is being restructured, I have faith in Mohammed Ben Sulayem that going forward we will optimise all these structures.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Replacing Russian Grand Prix ‘no problem at all’, F1 confirm

The head of Formula One is confident a replacement race will be found for the cancelled Russian Grand Prix. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said it will be “no problem at all” to fill the gap left by the Sochi event and maintain the record-breaking 23-race schedule. The Russian Grand Prix was cancelled following the country’s invasion of Ukraine with the race being “impossible to hold in the current circumstances”. It leaves a gap in the schedule in between the Italian Grand Prix on 11 September and the Singapore Grand Prix on 2 October. The Russian Grand Prix was...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen in talks over multi-year extension with Red Bull

Red Bull are “in talks” with Max Verstappen about extending the Dutchman’s contract, it has been revealed. Verstappen secured his first Formula 1 drivers’ championship with his dramatic and controversial denial of Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.While the 24-year-old is under contract until the end of the 2023 season, a multi-year extension on what are likely to be improved terms has been considered likely.Helmut Marko, advisor to the team and the head of Red Bull’s driver development program, has confirmed that discussions are underway.He told Auto Motor und Sport: “We are in talks.”The 78-year-old...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘There is a lot of work to do’: Red Bull reveal weight problem with 2022 car

Red Bull have confirmed that they are one of a number of Formula 1 teams struggling with a car that weighs significantly more than the minimum.The minimum weight was upped this year to account for changes in regulations about car aerodynamics, with teams forced to significantly redesign their cars.However teams are reportedly finding cutting weight troublesome as they try to be as close to the minimum as possible and avoid sacrificing speed.Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that only a single team are not having problems trying to shed mass, and thinks another raising of the minimum could occur.“The...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Russian driver Nikita Mazepin facing ban from FIA as Mercedes monitor Red Bull sidepods

The first round of Formula One testing is in the bag ahead of the new 2022 season and there are only three weeks left until the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in what promises to be a packed calendar. Each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain. But there was the fascinating innovation displayed by Red Bull and their sidepods, which got a close inspection from Hamilton. Quite how valuable they promise...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy