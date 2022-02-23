ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stepdad kicks his stepson out of car on his engagement night after he caught him harassing a woman

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A stepfather made his stepson walk home from his own engagement party after he sexually harassed a woman.

The 23-year-old groom-to-be made vulgar remarks towards a woman while they were parked outside a store on the way home from the young man’s engagement party.

The stepfather was disgusted and made him walk home.

Posting to Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum, the stepdad explained that his stepson, Rowan, just got engaged to a woman from a “highly conservative family”. The couple won’t live together until they get married, and although the pair are happy, the stepdad says “her parents are a bit much”.

The engagement party was held at a restaurant, and the stepfather made his way there along with his wife, Rowan, and Rowan’s best friend Jack.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The party was great, but on the way home things took a turn.

The Redditor said they stopped at a store, and he waited in the car along with Rowan and Jack.

A young woman walked towards them as her car was parked beside theirs.

Rowan kept trying to speak to the woman as she was loading her groceries into her car. She, understandably, seemed “annoyed” as the pair “kept throwing words at her”.

Jack then said: “Hey, he just wants to look at that a**.”

Rowan then apparently said: “Let me see it jiggle, baby.”

The stepdad wrote: “I was appalled, I told them both to knock it off but then Rowan sarcastically replied ‘relax I was just giving her a compliment, bet she don't get many of those often’”.

“The lady got in her car and I started arguing with him about his behaviour and shamed him for acting like this on his own engagement night.

“He argued back saying something about my car and I lost it. I told him to get out immediately, Jack got involved so I kicked him out too.”

When his wife returned to the car she started arguing with him too in defence of Rowan, saying the Redditor shouldn’t allow the young groom-to-be to walk home from his own engagement party.

But the stepfather argued back to say that her son shouldn’t be harassing women on the way back from his engagement party either.

He then told her to either stay, or get in the car. The wife chose to stay with Rowan, so the Redditor drove home.

That night, Rowan stayed at a friend’s house and from what the Redditor can gather, he’s “pi**ed” at him and refuses to see him.

He continued: “My wife said it was my fault, I escalated the situation over some stupid s*** boys his age do all the time. I told her he can't do this while in my car but she took it as [if] I was holding it over his head. She said I should've never made him walk the night [of] his engagement and demanded that I apologize to him.”

He concluded the post by asking other Redditors for their opinions.

The top comment, with almost 60,000 upvotes, reads: “Calling sexual harassment “stupid boy s***” is how rape culture is created and maintained.

"I am proud of you. You stood up for decency and respect in the community. I truly wish more people held their sons accountable and attempted to train them in the same way.”

Another said: “Your stepson and his friend are creeps. Your wife is enabling s****y behaviour.”

“He was sexually harassing a woman and that is never right,” another comment wrote. “You stood up for your beliefs and women, sadly your wife seems to give him a pass on his behavior and it's likely why he acted like that. He has no respect for women, it appears. It's your car, and you were doing him a favor.”

Others urged him to tell Rowan’s future wife.

One commenter wrote: “If he's this way with complete strangers I can't imagine how he treats her or how he WILL treat her in the future. This isn't the sort of thing that just stops because of marriage.

They added: “This is legitimately disgusting and the fact that your f***ing wife is just dismissing it as completely normal makes it ten times worse.”

Twitter user Feminist Next Door previously asked men to share times when they've spoken out against misogynistic or predatory behaviour when they've witnessed it, prompting some to share their stories.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harassing
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

A Man Disappeared From His Burnt Car and Lost All Memory of His Previous Life Until Reuniting With Family 23 Years Later

Some places are littered with abandoned cars. Though most probably came about for innocent reasons, a few involve curious mysteries. And some of these tales could have you taking car safety more seriously. One head-scratching story concerns a missing Australian man who disappeared one day, and the only thing found was his burnt car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Indy100

Man pushes bag of human poop into woman's face in disgusting subway attack

A 43-year-old woman was attacked with a bag of human feces while waiting for the subway. The assault is just one of many that have led to ridership concerns over safety recently. In a video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter, the unknown assailant calmly walks past the woman sitting on a bench at the Wakefield- 241st Bronx subway in New York City last Monday afternoon, when suddenly he takes a plastic bag with human feces in it and pushes it into the woman's face. As the woman begins to struggle, the assailant wipes it down the woman's back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-five, 39, is spared jail after crashing his car when he turned vigilante to chase rider he spotted on his son's stolen motorbike

A father-of-five has avoided jail after wrecking his car when he turned vigilante and chased the rider of his son's stolen motorcycle in a dangerous pursuit. Peter Merrett, 39, was driving through the Longbenton area of Newcastle on his way to work last September when he spotted the missing bike and decided to go after it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Indy100

Owl on meds goes viral for faceplanting floor

An owl was left feeling pretty disorientated due to medication from recent surgery, and couldn't help but faceplant the floor went returning to its kennel - much to the internet's amusement.Dr Shrader (@drtrentshrader) explained how the poor bird had recently undergone surgery due to having bad feet infections and used the owl in his example of how to safely return the creature back to the kennel safely.However, as soon as Shrader let go of the poor owl, it then immediately loses balance and faceplants with a loud thud as soon as its talons touch the floor, with the vet jokingly writing in the overlay text: "We don't get second takes in wildlife medicine" and again in the caption: "Owls are top-heavy apparently."Since posting the adorable tumble, the clip has received 5.9m views, 1.2m likes, along with thousands of comments who couldn't help but laugh at the owl's mishap, - "I cackled but I felt so bad about it," one person commented.Sign up to our newsletters here.
ANIMALS
Indy100

A ghost hunter claims he was strangled by a ghost in Toyah Willcox's home

A ghost hunter said he was left 'gasping for air' by a ghoul in 80s icon Toyah Willcox's home.The spirit seeker was reportedly 'strangled' by an evil spirit in Toyah's property.In scenes filmed for a new series, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, paranormal expert Barri Ghai was seemingly constrained whilst carrying out an investigation in the attic.Ghai was joined by colleagues Ian Shaw and Jayne Harris, who had set up a special ‘REM’ recording device at the home in Pershore, Worcestershire.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe team were trying to speak with a ghost named George,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Katie Price defies Lorraine Kelly's plea to stop having plastic surgery

Katie Price has defended her choice to have more plastic surgery in an interview with Lorraine Kelly and joked that the host sounds just like her mother.The reality TV star appeared on Kelly’s ITV breakfast show on Thursday to spill the details about her upcoming BBC documentary with her son, Harvey as well as her love life and upcoming projects.The conversation between the pair also turned to the glamour model's numerous cosmetic procedures.Price has received backlash for her choice to go under the knife and when Kelly pleaded with her to not have any more work done, she said: “You...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Shocking footage shows Dad put his body on the line to protect son from rampaging bull

A dad has been praised after protecting his son by using his body as a shield to save him from a raging bull in Texas.An attendee at the event at the Bell County Expo Center on February 12th managed to capture the entire thing as the incident unfolded on Instagram, the clip shows 18-year-old Cody Hook bucked off the bull, KWTX reported.The unconscious teen landed on the floor while the bull charged past two other bullfighters before making its way back towards Hook.That's when the quick-thinking from Hook's father, Lanis Hook, caused him to run onto the scene and jump...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy