Charlamagne Tha God, Alesha Renee to Host 2022 AAFCA Awards (Exclusive)

By Beatrice Verhoeven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zho4M_0eMnS6EF00

Charlamagne Tha God ( The Breakfast Club ) and Alesha Reneé ( The Rich & the Ruthless ) will host the 13th AAFCA Awards on March 2, the African-American Film Critics Association announced on Wednesday.

The in-person awards show will mark its first live gathering since 2020. The AAFCA will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023.

Winners of this year’s AAFCA Awards include King Richard stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis for best actor and best supporting actress, respectively, as well as Respect star Jennifer Hudson for best actress and The Harder They Fall for best film.

“AAFCA is thrilled to have Charlamagne host the 13 th edition of the AAFCA Awards,” says AAFCA president and CEP Gil Robertson. “We look forward to him sharing his unique perspective on pop culture throughout the evening. We are also happy to welcome the multitalented Alesha Reneé who we know will add her own sparkle to the evening.”

Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is a Radio Hall of Fame inductee and best-selling author who also co-hosts The Breakfast Club and hosts Tha God’s Honest Truth , a late-night Comedy Central show he co-created with Stephen Colbert. He also has several partnerships including The Black Effect Podcast Network, SBH Productions (his scripted audio company with Kevin Hart) and Black Privilege Publishing (his publishing imprint at Simon & Schuster). He has also executive produced on various TV and films and has written books like Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It and Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be hosting this year’s AAFCA Awards, an award show for us, by us. I look forward to this celebration of Blackness,” says Charlamagne Tha God.

Reneé is a TV personality, podcaster ( Podsauce ) and actress who is known for co-hosting BET’s music countdown interview show 106 and Park and for starring as Calysta Jeffies in The Rick & the Ruthless.

“The pandemic, with its various variants, has been a difficult time for us all, which is another reason why we so look forward to congregating safely at the beautiful SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills March 2 to celebrate the strong content and performances with diversity and inclusion as its core that have helped us through,” adds Robertson. “As AAFCA preps for our 20-year-anniversary in 2023, with many surprise announcements planned along the way, we could not be more pleased to launch that highly anticipated yearlong celebration with our signature AAFCA Awards.”

