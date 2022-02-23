Tennis star forced to retire mid-match after hitting HIMSELF in the eye with ball leaving him wearing an eye patch

TENNIS star John Millman was forced to retire from his Mexican Open first round clash after suffering a freak eye injury.

The 32-year-old was left wearing an eye patch after the bizarre on-court incident.

Millman was forced to retire after suffering the freak eye injury Credit: Twitter

The Tennis star dropped to the floor in pain Credit: Twitter

Despite retiring injured Millman remained in good spirits Credit: Instagram / johnnyhm

With Millman down 7-6, 2-0 to American Marcos Giron, he tried to take down a loose ball coming towards him.

The world No80 attempted to cushion it behind his back with his racket strings, but the ball appeared to catch the frame instead.

That sent it directly into his face at speed, from very close range.

Millman immediately dropped to the ground clutching his eye in pain.

He managed to go over and sit in his chair but was soon forced to retire hurt from the match due to the damage done to his eye.

The full extent of the unfortunate injury is yet to be revealed.

But Millman remained in good spirits despite the freak accident.

Taking to his Instagram story after the injury, he posted a picture of himself sporting his new eye patch.

And he joked: "Always gotta watch the ball."

Millman's luckless incident wasn't the only shocking incident from the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

World No3 Alexander Zverev was booted out of the competition after a shocking outburst during a doubles match.

He lost his cool completely, repeatedly whacking his racket off the umpire's chair in a fit of rage.