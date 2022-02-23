ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Three Memphis schools named best in Tennessee

By Stacker
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ympas_0eMnRTEg00

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

How “tax-friendly” is Tennessee?

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, 8 of the 10 schools on the list are private schools. Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Tennessee using rankings from Niche .

#10. Central Magnet School
– District: Rutherford County Schools, TN
Public
– Enrollment: 1,248 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. The Ensworth School
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 1,189 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Baylor School
– Location: Chattanooga
Private
– Enrollment: 1,022 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Memphis University School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 630 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School
– District: Metro Nashville Public Schools, TN
Public
– Enrollment: 907 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Harpeth Hall School
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 720 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Montgomery Bell Academy
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 829 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Lausanne Collegiate School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 851 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. St. Mary’s Episcopal School
– Location: Memphis
Private
– Enrollment: 827 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. University School of Nashville
– Location: Nashville
Private
– Enrollment: 1,071 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

You may also like: Integration begins in Clinton: A major civil rights moment in Tennessee .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

VA hospital in Memphis may be named for Black WWII pilot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The VA Medical Center in Memphis may be renamed for a renowned Black World War II fighter pilot from Memphis. Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) said Monday he introduced a bill to rename the hospital in honor of Lt. Col. Luke J. Weathers Jr., who was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen during […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Corky’s BBQ rated No. 1 barbecue restaurant in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies to offer free tickets at vaccine event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People needing a COVID-19 vaccination could get a couple of tickets to a Memphis Grizzlies game by taking the shot. The Shelby County Health Department says it is partnering with the Grizzlies to offer a pop-up vaccination event at the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum adjacent to the FedEx Forum from 5 […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Education
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WREG

No. 8 LSU women hold on to beat No. 16 Tennessee 57-54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With three seconds left in the game, No. 8 LSU led No. 16 Tennessee by three points. The Lady Volunteers had the ball out of bounds on their side the court. Tigers coach Kim Mulkey turned to strategy, putting 6-foot-5 Hannah Gusters on Jordan Walker, who was inbounding the ball, as […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 3 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It had been 27 games since Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made a 3-pointer. Since then, he had missed eight attempts. The 6-foot-10 freshman for No. 17 Tennessee was an unlikely hero Saturday when he connected early in the second half as the Volunteers trailed by 11 points. His shot ignited a 17-2 run […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Feb. 22-28

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Ephron
WREG

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot and killed in Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LePreston Porter, known as rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed this weekend in Houston, Texas. While the world knows him as Snootie Wild, to Memphians, he is just LePreston Porter, a beloved rapper who made it out of the Bluff City. A woman told Houston Police Department that her car was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Megan Thee Stallion joins 2022 BSMF Lineup among other artist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May announced surprise artist additions to the 2022 lineup on Monday including Grammy Award-winning Megan Thee Stallion. Other surprised additions include two-time Grammy-winning reggae artist Shaggy, and fellow Jamaican reggae artist Third World, Memphis rapper Duke Deuce and local rock artist Tora Tora. On Monday, the festival also revealed the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Notae has 30, No. 18 Arkansas upends No. 6 Kentucky 75-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists, and No. 18 Arkansas topped No. 6 Kentucky 75-73 on Saturday in a matchup of teams peaking late in the season. Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) helped create a tie with Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) and Tennessee […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Magnet Schools#Baylor School#Wellesley College#Central Magnet School#Rutherford County Schools#The Ensworth School#Memphis University School
WREG

When will Family Dollar stores reopen?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South are closed after hundred of dead rodents were removed from a West Memphis Distribution Center. WREG visited eight Family Dollar stores in South Memphis, North Memphis, Whitehaven and Hickory Hill on Monday. All of them were closed except one store on Crump Boulevard. When we […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MSCS Board Member Stephanie Love suffers from stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board Member Stephanie Love suffered from a stroke on Saturday, February 26, according to a family spokesperson. She is currently hospitalized and undergoing tests and treatment. Currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Community Outreach and Engagement Committee, Love was elected to the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

‘He took my little sister for nothing.’ Jerriny Caples’ sister searches for killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A loving mother, sister, and daughter is now at the center of a murder investigation. Memphis Police found 25-year-old Jerriny Caples killed last November in the Nutbush neighborhood. “He took my little sister for nothing, mane. She didn’t do nothing to nobody,” Candace Parker said.  She and her father are searching for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WREG

Memphis-Shelby County Schools makes masks optional

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools is making it optional for students and employees to wear masks in schools, the district announced Friday. The district said the change is in alignment with recent guidance that eases indoor masks restrictions from the Centers of Disease Control and the Shelby County Health Department. Starting Monday, February 28, students […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Nolley II scores 22 to lead Memphis over Wichita St. 81-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had a season-high 22 points as Memphis easily beat Wichita State 81-57 on Sunday. Nolley II hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Jalen Duren had 13 points and three blocks for Memphis (17-9, 11-5 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Lester Quinones added 12 points. […]
NBA
WREG

I-40 lanes shut down until mid-March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Certain lanes of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will be closed for several days through mid-March. On Monday, ARDOT began an inspection of the bridge that will last up to two weeks. The westbound outside lane will be shut down from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day this week. Next […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy