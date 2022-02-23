ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rail Unions ‘Infuriated’ by Judge’s Order on BNSF Policy Dispute

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Appealing to state lawmakers to intervene with new laws on rail carriers’ attendance policies is also up for consideration, the unions said.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

H&M on Losing Side of Supreme Court’s 6-3 Decision

Click here to read the full article. In his opinion, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that copyright law protects mistakes of law in addition to mistakes of fact. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalH&M Puts Weight Behind Textile Waste and Secondhand Fashion'Queer Eye' Lego Set Sparks Fashion Designer's LawsuitH&M, Bestseller, Zalando Back Cycora Material MakerBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Indian Supplier to Walmart, Carter’s Accused of ‘Slave Labor’

Click here to read the full article. Kitex Garments has been accused of treating its employees as “bonded laborers” in the aftermath of a violent clash with police on Christmas. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCarter's CEO: Holiday Air Freight Kept Wholesale Partners in StockWalmart Makes a Play for Fashionistas With Brandon Maxwell-Designed CollectionsJournalist Killed in Haiti Minimum-Wage ClashBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Federal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. One year after President Biden resolved to solve supply chain breakdowns, six reports outline ideas to address the mess. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalQVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 Days$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Los Angeles Bucks Nationwide CDC Reversal of Indoor Mask GuidanceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Tussles With Labor Groups Ahead of Twin Unionization Votes

Click here to read the full article. Amazon workers seeking to unionize in New York filed a charge with the NLRB after the arrest of outspoken former employee Christian Smalls. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Invests $300 Million to Raise Minimum WagesRevolve Plans East Coast WarehouseIndustrial Real Estate Exec: 'Amazon Effect' Means Companies Can't Get the Space They NeedBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
Sourcing Journal

Target Invests $300 Million to Raise Minimum Wages

Click here to read the full article. The Minnesota mass merchant is investing in wages and benefits to attract talent in a tight job market. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Tussles With Labor Groups Ahead of Twin Unionization VotesHow Better Omnichannel Can Bring Future GrowthNike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office DateBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Sourcing Journal

DOJ Antitrust Taskforce to ‘Suss Out’ Supply Chain ‘Collusion’

Click here to read the full article. The FBI will “investigate schemes that violate our antitrust laws and stifle our economic recovery,” the bureau’s Luis Quesada said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRussian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'The Kooples' Logistics Partner Still Down After Sunday CyberattackTJX CEO on 51% Q4 Net Sales Bump: 'We're the Price Leader'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Tanks Shein IPO

Click here to read the full article. The rival to H&M scrapped plans to file an IPO in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and ensuing chaos in the financial markets. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Equity Markets Rebound Post Ukraine Invasion: Week AheadMixed Messages Emerge on Italian Luxury's Russia StanceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

ITMF Survey Finds ‘Very Favorable’ Outlook for Textile Sector

Click here to read the full article. When it came to the business expectations in the next six months, the global textile value chain remained optimistic. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLos Angeles Bucks Nationwide CDC Reversal of Indoor Mask GuidanceTJX CEO on 51% Q4 Net Sales Bump: 'We're the Price Leader'Turning Point Near for Global Trade?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Sourcing Journal

ThredUp’s New Policy Head on Government’s Role in ‘Green Legislation’

Click here to read the full article. Seth Levey will “drive impact” by encouraging the widespread adoption of circular fashion business models with an emphasis on reuse. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds TrusteesHow Much Will Consumers Pay for Used Allbirds?Meet the Startup Making Secondhand Fashion Feel Like FirsthandBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: ‘Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile’

Click here to read the full article. Logistics companies scramble to re-route customer cargo and prepare for worst-case scenarios after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Exec on Digital: 'Our Thinking Has Evolved'QVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 DaysRussia-Ukraine Conflict Tanks Shein IPOBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

QVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 Days

Click here to read the full article. Besides port backlogs, a trucking shortage exacerbated Qurate’s shipping challenges and supply chain problems. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Exec on Digital: 'Our Thinking Has Evolved'$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Federal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply ChainBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Is Nearshoring the Next Trend in Sourcing?

Click here to read the full article. Proximity is a big perk for U.S. brands looking for close-to-home production. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Is on Everyone's Mind at Sourcing at MagicSourcing at Magic Suppliers Focus on Recycled InputsAmid Bottlenecks, Furniture Manufacturers Look Closer to HomeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnsf#Economy#Sj Promo#Gxo Best Of#American#Aepc
Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles Bucks Nationwide CDC Reversal of Indoor Mask Guidance

Click here to read the full article. On Friday, the CDC announced new guidelines for masking in public spaces, relieving most shoppers of face-covering requirements. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalITMF Survey Finds 'Very Favorable' Outlook for Textile SectorFederal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply ChainTJX CEO on 51% Q4 Net Sales Bump: 'We're the Price Leader'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

The Kooples’ Logistics Partner Still Down After Sunday Cyberattack

Click here to read the full article. Expeditors International, also a partner to Herschel Supply, continues to work through the fallout from Sunday’s cyber invasion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRussian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'DOJ Antitrust Taskforce to 'Suss Out' Supply Chain 'Collusion'Rail Unions 'Infuriated' by Judge's Order on BNSF Policy DisputeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Russian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain’s ‘Existing Chaos’

Click here to read the full article. Drewry said it’s possible China might feel “emboldened to copy Putin’s playbook in Taiwan, something that would hit shipping very hard.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFederal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply ChainShuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds TrusteesAdidas Takes Wait-and-See Approach to Ukraine ProductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Carter’s CEO: Holiday Air Freight Kept Wholesale Partners in Stock

Click here to read the full article. CEO Michael Casey said production levels in Asia are improving, thanks to previously low vaccination rates now above 90 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalIndian Supplier to Walmart, Carter's Accused of 'Slave Labor'Steve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Sourcing Journal

Mixed Messages Emerge on Italian Luxury’s Russia Stance

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s fashion council addressed reports that Prime Minister Mario Draghi excluded luxury goods from the EU’s sanctions against Moscow. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRussia-Ukraine Conflict Tanks Shein IPO$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Equity Markets Rebound Post Ukraine Invasion: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Exec on Digital: ‘Our Thinking Has Evolved’

Click here to read the full article. “There’s a real need for a new paradigm here,” Maersk’s Vincent Clerc said Monday at IHG Markit’s TPM22 conference in Long Beach, Calif. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalQVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 Days$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Federal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply ChainBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LONG BEACH, CA
Sourcing Journal

By Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions Reduction

Click here to read the full article. DHL Express is installing solar panel units on trucks within its U.S. pickup and delivery fleet, reducing fuel consumption. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHigg and Apparel Impact Institute Partner on Carbon Reduction PlanSteve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesCrocs' Famous Clogs Are Going to Cost a Little Bit MoreBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Wolverine on Vietnam Production: ‘Recovery Is Happening More Slowly Than Planned’

Click here to read the full article. The Wolverine brand recently worked with a nonprofit to develop a work boot and advance awareness of career opportunities in skilled trades. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUtah's Stance on Public Lands Could Cost it the Outdoor Retailer ShowDenham Taps Into the Gorpcore Trend with ArkAir22 Fashion Trends You Need to Know for 2022Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy