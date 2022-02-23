ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Footballer, 25, who took out insurance policy minutes after smashing his BMW into three parked cars fined almost £4k

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgONS_0eMnNvKO00

A FRAUDSTER footballer has been fined almost £4,000 after taking out an insurance policy minutes after smashing his BMW into three parked cars.

Pa Omar Mbowe, 25, purchased a one-hour insurance policy to cover his back after careering into the vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNwKI_0eMnNvKO00
Pa Omar Mbowe, 25, took out an insurance policy after the smash Credit: pitchero.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URMEb_0eMnNvKO00
The footballer has now been fined £4,000 after he hit three parked cars Credit: Universal News & Sport

He ploughed into the back of one parked car in his BMW 116i Sport, which then bounced into the vehicle in front, which then hit another.

The footie ace, who played professionally in England and Finland, took out an insurance policy between 6.20am and 7.20am.

He claimed the crash had occurred when he tried to avoid a pothole while travelling through Hulme, Manchester on 29 April, 2018.

Mbowe said he collided with the cars at 6.35am - just 15 minutes after the policy started.

But the following day, the insurance company was contacted by another firm who explained one of their policyholders had been in an accident with the 25-year-old.

They claimed Mbowe had fallen asleep at the wheel at around 7am before hitting their car.

These inconsistencies, paired with his hastily acquired policy just minutes before the incident, raised alarm bells for the insurer.

The company referred the case to the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), before Mbowe's lies began to unravel.

An investigation discovered a vehicle crash report had also been made to Greater Manchester Police at 6.17am - proving Mbowe fiddled the timings so it looked like he was insured at the time, according to police.

However, the footballer showed remorse for his deception and admitted to the offence during an interview with cops.

He told officers he had already given money to the owners of the damaged vehicles, police said today.

Mbowe was slapped with a conditional caution under a strict agreement that required him to cover the costs of repairing two of the cars and any losses to the insurer of the third.

But he failed to uphold his end of the bargain, City of London Police revealed.

The 25-year-oldd was tracked down and arrested after the case escalated to court because he had failed to meet the deadline and did not show up for his hearing.

'NO EXCUSE'

Abdelkader Rezkallah, police staff investigator at City of London Police, said today: "The fact that Mbowe managed to take out a one-hour policy after the accident shows just how quick and easy it is to be covered before heading out on the road.

"There is no excuse for driving uninsured.

"Despite admitting to the offences when questioned, Mbowe failed to comply with the conditions of his caution.

"He then wasted even more of our time by failing to turn up to his court hearing, resulting in the court having to issue a warrant for his arrest.

"Mbowe has finally faced the consequences of his actions, and will be trading in his team jersey for a high-vis vest over the next year."

At Manchester Magistrates Court last Friday, Mbowe was sentenced for one count of fraud by false representation.

He was given a 12-month community order to do 60 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £3,695 in compensation to the owners of the parked cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3ilA_0eMnNvKO00
The 25-year-old is said to have fallen asleep at the wheel in April 2018 Credit: Universal News & Sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSGXB_0eMnNvKO00
The inconsistencies in Mbowe's story led the insurers to become suspicious Credit: SWNS

Comments / 7

Related
The US Sun

Miss Alabama winner dies from injuries caused by car accident

ZOE Sozo Bethel, an American model and conservative news commentator, has died in a car accident that has left both the modeling and punditry world stunned and bereaved. The pageant winner sustained serious head and neck injuries in a car accident on February 10th that led to her death at 5:30am on Friday morning.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Insurance Policy#Insurance Fraud#The Cars#Fraudster#Ifed#Greater Manchester Police#City Of London Police
country1037fm.com

Woman Throws Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Miami Herald

Parents left 2-year-old child alone in freezing car to go skiing, Vermont police say

Two people are facing criminal charges after police in Vermont say they left their child alone in a freezing car to go skiing. The Killington Police Department says it received reports of the unattended child on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Killington Resort, which describes itself as a “four-season destination on 3,000 acres in the heart of Vermont’s Green Mountains.”
ACCIDENTS
Upworthy

Entitled neighbor with 5 cars keeps parking in single-mom's driveway, she gets his car towed

Bad neighbors can make your everyday hell, and one woman who encountered one such family turned the tables on them. The single mother took to Reddit to share how her seemingly nice neighbors started intruding into her private compound and parking their truck on her lawn, despite she explicitly denying them permission to do so. She was left being blocked by their huge truck every time she stepped out for a medical emergency until she decided to take matters into her own hands and got it towed. The mom-of-two teenage boys titled the post, "Neighbor kept parking on my property — so I had him towed" which went viral on the platform.
CARS
The Independent

Flight attendant recalls encounter with ‘ghost passenger’ whose body was being transported in hold

A flight attendant has freaked out social media followers with a story of how one cabin crew member reportedly spoke to the spirit of a dead woman - whose body she later found out was being transported in the plane’s cargo hold.Former Emirates cabin crew member Sandra Kwon, 38, tells the story of a fellow flight attendant who was chatting to the wife of a sleeping passenger on a night flight - only to find out later that the man’s wife had passed away the previous week.Kwon, who posts on TikTok as @JeenieWeenie, re-enacted the spooky encounter in a TikTok...
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
335K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy