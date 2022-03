Nickelodeon's new show Warped has introduced fans to one of the coolest comic book stores around, so it only makes sense that the store gets a visit from a comics fan favorite in Kevin Smith in the newest episode titled Plagiarized. In addition to being a writer and director, Smith also owns his own comic store, so he's the perfect person to jump into Warped, and we've got your exclusive first look at his appearance in the video clip above. Smith is in town to direct an episode of Space Conflicts, which also happens to be Milo and Ruby's favorite show. Smith is looking for some inspiration, and even on the East Coast the store is famous, so he had to come here.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO