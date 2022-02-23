ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harrison Ford helps crew member suffering heart attack on ‘Indiana Jones’ set

By Eileen Reslen
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deRi8_0eMnNbv600
Harrison Ford "yelled for a medic" when a crew member suffered a medical emergency, a source said. Paramount

Harrison Ford was a real-life hero on the set of the latest installment of “Indiana Jones,” according to a new report.

The Oscar winner, 79, rushed to the aid of a crew member, who was believed to have had a heart attack, the Sun reported earlier this week.

“Harrison was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic,” a source told the outlet.

“There was a huge amount of panic. The on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive.”

A rep for Ford did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The upcoming fifth film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise appears to be plagued by tragedy. A separate incident that bears an eerie similarity to this recent medical emergency took place in November while the cast and crew were on location in Morocco.

Camera department pro Nic Cupac was found dead in his hotel room in the city of Fes, Walt Disney Studios confirmed to The Post at the time.

The 54-year-old’s death was thought to have been of “natural causes,” though the Sun, which broke the initial report, now claims it was also a suspected heart attack.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed,” a rep for the production previously told The Post. “His sudden passing was not production related. Nic was a grip on 2nd unit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnDO8_0eMnNbv600
“Indiana Jones” 5 is set to premiere in the summer of 2023, according to Disney.

Cupac was reportedly one of 100 men flown out to perform a stunt using a rickshaw alongside Ford. The identity of the more recent stricken crew member is unknown.

Aside from the health emergencies, other mishaps have tormented the production.

While filming in East London in June, neighbors complained that the blocking of streets was making their lives a “living hell,” and flight delays due to COVID-19 caused other issues.

Production of the movie was also halted for three months in June after Ford suffered a severe shoulder injury. He only returned to the set in Italy in October.

A rep for Walt Disney Studios did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Wraps Filming

Indiana Jones 5 has wrapped filming. Producer Frank Marshall revealed the news with a photo of his hat from the set posted to Twitter, tweeting "That's a wrap." Fans have known that the film was nearing the end of production for a while now, and it seems that principal photography is now done. Logan director James Mangold directs the fifth Indiana Jones film, with Harrison Ford returning as the adventurous archaeologist. If this turns out to be Ford's last outing as Jones, which seems likely, that draws a thematic line between Indiana Jones 5 and Logan, which ended the story of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Mangold is aware of the parallel.
MOVIES
Fox News

Playboy staff tried to warn Hugh Hefner that Playmate Dorothy Stratten was in danger before murder: doc

Miki Garcia can still vividly recall some of the last conversations she had with Dorothy Stratten, a Playmate who met a horrific demise. The former Playmate, who also served as head of promotions for Playboy from 1973 to 1982, has spoken out in A&E’s 10-part docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy." It features new interviews with numerous members of Hugh Hefner’s staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Cpr#Fes#Walt Disney Studios#The Post
Deadline

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy