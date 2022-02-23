Harrison Ford helps crew member suffering heart attack on ‘Indiana Jones’ set

Harrison Ford "yelled for a medic" when a crew member suffered a medical emergency, a source said. Paramount

Harrison Ford was a real-life hero on the set of the latest installment of “Indiana Jones,” according to a new report.

The Oscar winner, 79, rushed to the aid of a crew member, who was believed to have had a heart attack, the Sun reported earlier this week.

“Harrison was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic,” a source told the outlet.

“There was a huge amount of panic. The on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive.”

A rep for Ford did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The upcoming fifth film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise appears to be plagued by tragedy. A separate incident that bears an eerie similarity to this recent medical emergency took place in November while the cast and crew were on location in Morocco.

Camera department pro Nic Cupac was found dead in his hotel room in the city of Fes, Walt Disney Studios confirmed to The Post at the time.

The 54-year-old’s death was thought to have been of “natural causes,” though the Sun, which broke the initial report, now claims it was also a suspected heart attack.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed,” a rep for the production previously told The Post. “His sudden passing was not production related. Nic was a grip on 2nd unit.”

“Indiana Jones” 5 is set to premiere in the summer of 2023, according to Disney.

Cupac was reportedly one of 100 men flown out to perform a stunt using a rickshaw alongside Ford. The identity of the more recent stricken crew member is unknown.

Aside from the health emergencies, other mishaps have tormented the production.

While filming in East London in June, neighbors complained that the blocking of streets was making their lives a “living hell,” and flight delays due to COVID-19 caused other issues.

Production of the movie was also halted for three months in June after Ford suffered a severe shoulder injury. He only returned to the set in Italy in October.

A rep for Walt Disney Studios did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.