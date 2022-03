AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Pearlene Martin, service to the community and service to others is a way of life, and there’s one thing driving her passion for it. “The concern for the people,” said Martin, who’s served on numerous community organizations. “So that there would be togetherness for the children.” Martin is a former […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO