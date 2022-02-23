ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel officially announces 12th Gen P- and U-series hybrid processors for laptops, foldable PCs

By Daniel Rubino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel is officially announcing its 12th Gen Core P- and U-series mobile processors. The new chips now offer up to 14 cores/20 threads for thin-and-light laptops. New 9W P-series chips will power next-gen laptops with foldable displays. Laptops with Intel 12th Gen chips should begin shipping sometime in March....

GeekyGadgets

Intel NUC Extreme 12th Gen Dragon Canyon compact PC specs leaked

Before any official announcement from Intel, specifications of its new 12th Generation NUC Extreme 2022 or Dragon Canyon compact desktop computers has been leaked. The screenshot below provides an insight into what you can expect from the hardware. If the NUC leaked specifications are correct you can expect to see to main systems released by Intel in the form of barebones SKU’s, the NUC12EDBi9 and NUC12EDBi7. Equipped with a 65 W Core i9-12900 and a Core i7-12700 CPU respectively supported by a pair of DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, rather than DDR5.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Pairs 12th-Gen Intel CPU With Latest GeForce RTX GPUs

Lenovo has now unveiled its 5th-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop, geared for those who need a little extra performance while working from home. Now carrying the newest 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, the workhorse of a computer pairs the CPU with NVIDIA‘s newest GeForce RTX GPUs, making sure you have plenty of computer power when your job calls for it, or even if you’re taking a break and hoping to run some video games. RAM can be upgraded to 64GB DDR5 with a maximum of 8TB in SSD storage, and Lenovo installed a vapor chamber cooling system with integrated liquid metal thermal paste that it claims can increase performance by 10%. Other features of the laptop include a 16-inch 16:10 display with 4K resolution, up to 600 nits in brightness and a refresh rate of 165Hz, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Dolby Voice noise-cancelling.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake chips for thinner and lighter laptops have arrived

Intel launched the first wave of its 12th Gen Alder Lake chips at CES 2022 — but only for its H-series lineup of chips, destined for the most powerful and power-hungry laptops. And now, it’s rolling out the rest of its Alder Lake laptop lineup: the P-series and U-series models it briefly showed off in January, which are set to power the thinner, lighter, and cheaper laptops of 2022.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Intel 12th Gen chips

Samsung today announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series that come with several work-from-anywhere benefits. The new thin and light Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with Intel 12th Gen Evo chipsets, Windows 11, and a fingerprint sensor. The new device also features an impressive up to 21 hours of battery life.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

New Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors

Intel has this week announced its new Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors and new third-generation Evo laptop designs. Different to the rest of the Intel 12th Gen family, the new mobile processors are based on Intel’s performance hybrid architecture featuring a combination of Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores). The new range consists of 20 new mobile processors will power the next generation of thin-and-light laptops says Intel.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Intel claims its 12th-gen ultraportable chips are a huge step forward

After unveiling its beefy H-series 12th-gen laptop chips during CES, Intel is finally ready to shed more light on its new U and P-series CPUs for ultraportables. And, much like AMD's upcoming Ryzen 6000 chips, it looks like Intel is aiming to deliver a huge performance boost, while consuming less power than last year's hardware.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Acer Swift 5 & Swift 3 2022 features 12th Gen Intel Core processors & all-day battery life

Work more efficiently and for longer with the Acer Swift 5 & Swift 3 2022. These upgraded laptops feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors, stunning 14-inch touchscreen displays, and a 10-hour battery life. The Acer Swift 5 2022 is perfect for working on the go and looking sharp while doing so. With a 14.95 mm thickness, 16 GB memory, and up to 2 TB storage, this laptop is great for all-day working. It also boasts Windows Hello built into a fingerprint reader for convenient and secure logins. Additionally, its FHD MIPI webcam utilizes Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology for high-quality video feedback in low-light conditions. Meanwhile, AI Noise Reduction promotes crystal-clear communication. Finally, the new-and-improved Acer Swift 3 is also equipped with Acer’s TwinAir dual-fan cooling system. This provides a 65.8% improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan alone.
COMPUTERS
Comments / 0

Community Policy