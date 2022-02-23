Jury trials to resume in criminal and civil cases statewide on March 7

ANNAPOLIS — Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty issued administrative orders Feb. 18 announcing the Maryland Judiciary will return to Phase Five of its five-phased progressive resumption of operations.

The main order will take effect on Monday, March 7.

All courts in Maryland will be fully operational with the resumption of jury trials in criminal and civil cases in circuit courts statewide.

“Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases according to the state’s health metrics, we embrace the opportunity to resume full judicial operations,” Getty said. “Although we are eager to resume jury trials, the Judiciary remains committed to the health and safety of all litigants, judges, employees, and court visitors. Jurors with questions or requesting accommodations should contact their local circuit court.”

Getty issued four administrative orders Feb. 18, rescinding previous orders. To view them, visit mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders .

Masks are optional in the courts and other health measures, such as entrance screening, are no longer required. However, the administrative judges of the circuit and district courts in each county are to determine whether local conditions, as may be indicated by a local health mandate, require any health measures to be taken in their courthouses and judicial facilities.

If such health measures are necessary, local administrative orders must be issued to inform the public and members of the bar of any differing requirements.

According to a press release, courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but such utilization will vary by court location.

Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov or call the Clerk’s Office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.