It's the final week of the regular season for college basketball, and Alabama basketball took a solid step forward heading into the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide picked up two solid wins last week: a 74-72 win at Vanderbilt followed by a 90-71 thumping of South Carolina. While neither of Alabama's opponents were ranked, the games revealed something that has been missing from the Crimson Tide for quite some time: solid defensive effort.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO