A family has paid tribute to a man who was killed after being hit by a private-hire taxi in West Lothian.Michael Slevin, 65, suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a black Mercedes Vito on Bathgate Road outside the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn just after midnight on Monday.He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.Michael was a well-liked local man and he will be sorely missed by all his friends and familyMichael Slevin's familyA 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash but has been released pending further inquires,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO