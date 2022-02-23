ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Kathleen Mary Bauer Cipriano

Kathleen Mary Bauer Cipriano, age 57 of Lakewood, passed peacefully away Friday, February 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving Husband John and sister Lauren. Born July 31,1964 to Ralph and Lois Bauer, Kathi grew up in her family home in Shark River Hills, and in 1982 Graduated from Neptune High School. September 12, 1987, Kathi married her soulmate and love of her life, John. They lived a beautifully loving life together, and for 15 years shared that life with their beloved Corgi, Maci. Hardworking, strong willed, honest and kind, she lived her life dedicated to being the very best Wife, Aunt and Friend she could be. Kathi had many friends of whom she cherished. She truly revered the time she had with them, traveling, celebrating, and simply living amongst them and all of their pets. Kathi was an avid animal lover and dedicated Raider fan who adored travel and adventure. She was brave and strong, always an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on or a hand to lift up anyone who needed it. Kathi loved and is loved unconditionally and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Kathi was predeceased by her Father Ralph Bauer, and Mother Lois Bauer. She is survived by her dedicated husband John Cipriano; Loisa longtime companion Harvey Smith; her sister, Lauren Bauer and Partner John Hagen; her nieces Michelle Cavalieri and Morgan Milko and Husband Richard Milko; her nephew Mark Cavalieri and Fiance Erica Assuncao. A Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. with a Memorial Service being held at 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall, NJ 07719. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com .

