Charlotte A. Newbury
Charlotte A. Newbury, 77 of Dania Beach, Florida, formerly of Manasquan, New Jersey, passed away on January 17, 2022 at home after a long courageous battle with cancer. Charlotte was born in Paterson, New Jersey on August 14, 1944. She graduated from Eastside High School, Paterson and married the love of her life, Charles Newbury, Sr. on March 3, 1962. Charlotte was a mom first and worked part-time as her children grew. She worked for many years at Bridal Elegance in Manasquan and B+B Trophy, Spring Lake Heights. She was reunited with her sister, Kathy in 1985 and they have been best friends ever since. Charlotte was very involved in Manasquan Library Ladies Auxiliary where she made many lifelong friends and Manasquan-Brielle Little League where she and her husband volunteered long after their children played ball. Charlotte moved to Florida in 1989 with her husband, Charles for a construction project in Miami. After working together on that job, The Newbury’s decided to make Florida their permanent home and they moved to Dania Beach. Charlotte worked as the Office Manager for Alternative Medicine, Fort Lauderdale, Florida for over 20 years. Charlotte was always very involved in her church, St. Sebastian of Fort Lauderdale, where she volunteered tirelessly and was the parish seamstress. Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother Jean Giannone O’Donnell, her husband Charles Sr. and her son, Charles Jr. and her grandparents Rose and Angelo Giannone. Charlotte is survived by her daughter Sally Balioni and son-in-law Rob of Manasquan, sister Kathy Reynolds and husband John, of Jensen Beach, Florida, sister-in-law Judy Newbury of Manasquan, daughter-in-law Lynn Newbury of Fair Haven, grandchildren Charles and Molly Newbury, Robert and Jenna Balioni and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlotte’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her church, friends, neighbors, and caregivers. Charlotte would not have been able to have her wish of remaining at home in her final days without all your love and support and for that we are eternally grateful. Memorials may be made in Charlotte’s name to St. Sebastian Church, 2000 Marietta Drive (S.E. 25th Ave.), Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. A Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, with a burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. Arrangements are by Kraeer Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/pompano-beach-fl/charlotte-newbury-10544557
