Charlotte A. Newbury

Freezing cold plunges into the ocean can be restorative and provide many health benefits, but most of the 2022 plunge participants did not do their annual plunge for themselves. The 2022 cold winter season provided an outlet for several local organizations to fundraise for their worthy causes. In total, four local plunges raised an estimated $450,000 for various organizations including the LADACIN Network, Local Initiative For Troops [LIFT] Fund for Veterans at Coastal Habitat for Humanity, Elks Camp Moore and Joan Dancy and PALS [People with ALS] and Stay Tough, Fight Hard foundations.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO