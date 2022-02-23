21 Things to Do In Las Vegas This Weekend After Dark

Las Vegans have been feeling stood up lately. First, we had all the Adele drama at The Colosseum, and then COVID came for Justin Bieber and his concert at T-Mobile Arena got delayed until June.

Fortunately, just when we’re all in need of a sure thing, the residency headliners have come to our rescue. This weekend will see the debut of some uber-anticipated residencies, and the return of some superstars that will help us forget about all those times we bought a ticket and then got left at the altar.

Here’s 21 things to do in Las Vegas this weekend.

Thursday, February 24

ROCK ON: Longtime Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen is now fronting Mammoth WVH and hitting up House of Blues alongside “When I’m Gone” rockers Dirty Honey . What’s not to love? 7:30 p.m., $25, houseofblues.com

And Virgin Hotels Las Vegas welcomes The Allman Family Revival , a celebration of the classic Allman music catalog fronted by Greg Allman’s son, Devon, and The Allman Betts Band . 6 p.m., $25, virginhotelslv.com

Courtesy Allman Family Revival

DANCE: If you prefer bass drops over slapping the bass, DJ Pauly D is bringing his turntable talents to MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub . 10:30 p.m., $20-$30, events,taogroup.com

Friday, February 25

RESIDENCY ROUNDUP: You want residencies? You’ve come to the right city. Up first, the debut of An Evening With Silk Sonic at Dolby Live inside Park MGM. Longtime Vegas headliner Bruno Mars and fellow Grammy winner Anderson .Paak will leave the door open for you, so find your way in Friday or Saturday night. 9 p.m., $165, ticketmaster.com

Meanwhile up the Strip, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have arrived for their residency at The Strat . 9 p.m., $75, thestrat.com

Country star Luke Bryan is living it up at Resorts World this weekend. You can join him on Friday or Saturday evening. 8 p.m., $78+, rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/luke-bryan

Photo Credit John Shearer

Or, if you prefer, grab a seat in Zappos Theater for Shania Twain , where she’s staging her “Let’s Go” residency this weekend. 8 p.m., $63+, ticketmaster.com

And don’t forget about Chicago . The GOAT band is back at The Venetian Theatre for the final two shows (Friday and Saturday) of their current residency . 8 p.m., $49.95+, venetianlasvegas.com

ROCK ON: You’ve been patient long enough, now the time has come. Metallica will play Allegiant Stadium on Friday night, with Greta Van Fleet on hand to get the festivities going. 6 p.m., $199+, allegiantstadium.com/events

WATCH: Downtown Las Vegas’ Mob Museum is hosting a 25 th anniversary screening of Donnie Brasco that includes a Q&A with actor Robert “Sonny Red” Miano . If you’re already a museum member, you get in free! 6 p.m., themobmuseum.org

IN DA CLUB: Zouk Nightclub welcomes the dual talents of Louis the Child and Charly Jordan . That’s a win-win. 10:30 p.m., $30-$50, zoukgrouplv.com

Mandalay Bay’s LIGHT Nightclub continues its comeback with Grandtheft taking over the DJ booth. 10:30 p.m., $20-$30, thelightvegas.com

And, Fabolous is back in town this weekend, putting on a show at Drai’s Nightclub . 10:30 p.m., $40-$60, draisgroup.com

Saturday, February 26

CHEER: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hosts the beating of the week when undefeated Chris “Primetime” Colbert , whose goes up against WBA Super Featherweight Champion Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez in a night of Premier Boxing Champions at The Chelsea. 7 p.m., $50+, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

And speaking of beatings, your Vegas Golden Knights are ready to smack down the Colorado Avalanche when the two teams meet at T-Mobile Arena . 7 p.m., t-mobilearena.com/events

ROCK ON: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon zips through Las Vegas again this weekend, and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is hosting a post-marathon concert featuring a tribute to class rock acts. 7 p.m., dlvec.com/event/rock-n-roll-marathon

Once the dust settles from Metallica, Allegiant Stadium will host the second of its big time concert weekend, with the legendary Billy Joel playing his first Vegas show in more than five years. 8 p.m., $69.50+, allegiantstadium.com

And Andy Grammer brings “The Art of Joy” tour to Green Valley Ranch Resort . 8 p.m., $45+, greenvalleyranch.com

IN DA CLUB: Martin Garrix is still riding high off the release of “Won’t Let You Go” and if you’re lucky you’ll hear it when the DJ/producer takes over OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace. Justin Mylo will also be there to get you in the mood. 10:30 p.m., $50-$75, events.taogroup.com

And Gryffin goes at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS Nightclub . 10:30 p.m., $45-$65, wynnsocial.com

Sunday, February 27

IN DA CLUB: Justin Credible gets to play ringmaster in the latest edition of Marquee Nightclub’s “Night Circus” party. 10:30 p.m., $20-$30, tickets.taogroup.com