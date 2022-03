Supermassive black holes at the center of many galaxies might look more like pancakes than doughnuts, pancakes smoking as the black holes at their center burn their inner edges.That’s how Université de la Côte d’Azur astronomer Romain Petrov described the findings of his colleagues in a new paper published Wednesday in Nature. It’s a finding that confirms, and extends, a long-held theory about active galactic nuclei, the extremely bright centers of some galaxies believed to be driven by supermassive black holes and could have implications for how we understand our own existence.“The co-evolution between the black hole and the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO