Hit the ground running and start capturing 4K 60p footage at 4:2:2 with this BGH1 Shooter's Kit from B&H, now with a $550 saving!. Assembled to provide you with a complete, ready to shoot kit, the Shooter's kit featuring the flexible Panasonic Lumix BGH1 Micro Four Thirds camera at its core, but also includes: Panasonic 14-140mm zoom lens with 58mm UV protection filter, an Atomos Ninja V 4K HDMI recording monitor, an Angelbird 1TB AtomX SSDmini for the Ninja V to record to, a mount for the Ninja V, power for the Ninja, an HDMI cable, a USB 3.0 to 2.5" SATA adapter, and a carry case for your complete package.

