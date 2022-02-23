ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Backstreet Boys to kick off 'DNA' world tour in Las Vegas

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EwXm_0eMnHBEk00

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys will kick off their DNA world tour with four shows in Las Vegas.

The boy band shared the news Wednesday during an interview on Good Morning America.

The Backstreet Boys will perform April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows will be the group's first in Las Vegas since their Larger Than Life residency, which ended in 2019.

"It's a great venue, the acoustics there are amazing, every seat is amazing," Howie Dorough said of The Colosseum. "And if it's not exactly the seat that you wanted to be able to be as close to us, don't worry. We're getting close to all of our fans out there, so it's gonna be a fun night."

Brian Littrell said the best part about performing is "bringing people together."

"If they weren't there, we wouldn't be here," he said of their fans. "They've just been so gracious to us."

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows go on sale Monday at 1 p.m. EST, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 1 p.m.

"We cannot wait to get the party started in Vegas... see you there!" the Backstreet Boys wrote on Instagram.

Following the Las Vegas shows, the Backstreet Boys will resume the tour June 4 in Chula Vista, Calif. The North American leg of the tour will come to a close Sept. 14 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Backstreet Boys released their ninth studio album, DNA, in 2019. The group consists of Dorough, Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Idaho men pop 10 balloons between their bodies in 15.25 seconds

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men broke a Guinness World Record by popping 10 balloons between their bodies in 15.25 seconds. David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to attempt to break the record of 17.99 seconds.
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dopesick star Michael Keaton nearly missed his big moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night. Salma Hayek announced Keaton aced his category -- Best Actor in a TV Movie or Minseries -- and looked out expectantly for him. When he didn't...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Love is Blind Season 2, which is ranked No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list, has just concluded. The popular show features singles who date while secluded in pods, where they can talk to but not see each other. The couples meet face-to-face after they decide whether or not to get engaged. Dedicated fans devoured the series, and moved onto Love is Blind Japan and Love is Blind Brazil.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Happy Days and Barry actor Henry Winkler is set to star in the new comedy, Chanshi, for Israel's HOT television network. Winkler will play Tatty, the title character's father. Aleeza Chanowitz will play Chanshi. Mickey Triest and Aaron Geva are at the helm of the show...
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
296K+
Followers
51K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy