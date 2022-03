This is fine: County elections officials say that thanks to redistricting delays, “many counties around the state no longer have the ability to run a successful May 3rd election,” and are calling for state lawmakers to postpone it. Per Andrew Tobias, the Ohio Elections Officials, a bipartisan group, join Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s top elections official, and Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, the state government’s top attorney, in calling for the election to be moved. If the election isn’t moved, elections officials said that errors and litigation are inevitable. State lawmakers have been reluctant to do so.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO