Rivian is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in the all-electric vehicle market. Its value is nowhere near that of Tesla but that's also the case for all other major OEMs. Despite a successful IPO last November, Rivian's biggest challenge has been production. In short, it's been experiencing repeated difficulties in ramping up the assembly line for the R1T and R1S. At the same time, it's pushing to get all-electric delivery vans on the road for its chief investor, Amazon. There's only so much the Normal, Illinois, factory can do at once but there are better times ahead.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO