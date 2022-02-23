ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LinkedIn launches podcast network

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
 5 days ago
Professional networking platform LinkedIn is launching a series of podcasts.

The podcast network will feature "any conversation you want to hear on career and business," a webpage announcing the new vertical read on Wednesday.

Included in the offerings are a series of news podcasts focusing on the world of work and hosted by hosts such as Jessi Hempel and Leah Smart.

Earlier this month, Axios reported that LinkedIn, which has about 810 million members in more than 200 countries worldwide, was launching a creator network, as several other leading social media and tech companies have.

Several legacy media companies, such as The New York Times and The Washington Post, have poured large amounts of resources into podcasting, newsletters and other verticals as audiences turn away from traditional information sources and methods of news consumption.

The Hill

