Tlaib to deliver progressive response to Biden State of the Union address

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) will deliver the Working Families Party's response to President Biden 's State of the Union address next week.

Tlaib, a progressive lawmaker and a member of the so-called squad on Capitol Hill, is expected to criticize Republicans and some Democrats for holding up Biden's social spending and climate package and argue liberals have pushed for the president's agenda, according to a summary of her speech shared with Politico.

“It's an honor to deliver the Working Families Party response to President Biden’s State of the Union, and I am especially excited to elevate the voices of the working-class residents in my district and across the nation,” Tlaib said in a statement. “It should not be this hard to deliver on healthcare, climate, housing, child care, safety, voting rights, clean water and so much more."

"Democrats are in the majority and must set a new course that moves with a sense of urgency. Our communities deserve for us to act now," she added.

Tlaib, who has represented Michigan's 13th Congressional District since 2019, announced she is running in the state's redrawn 12th District following the retirement of fellow Democrat Brenda Lawrence .

Tlaib's address will be the fifth Working Families Party response to a president's joint address to Congress. According to the WFP, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) gave the speech in 2021 and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) in 2020.

“Rep. Tlaib is a fearless progressive who wakes up every day to fight for working people, and we’re thrilled for her to deliver the WFP State of the Union Response,” said Maurice Mitchell, the party's director, in a statement. “Obstructionist Republicans and a handful of corporate Democrats have ground Washington to a standstill while child poverty spikes and costs continue to rise for housing, healthcare, and childcare."

Biden in his address is expected to touch on topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation, his stalled Build Back Better legislation, voting rights and climate change.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican Party's rebuttal to Biden's address.

Mitchell said Tlaib will deliver a strong response for a progressive agenda that will best represent the people.

"It doesn’t have to be this way," the director said in a statement. "Rashida will articulate a progressive vision for how we can meet the basic needs of the American people, and ensure all of us can thrive.”