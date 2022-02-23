ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tlaib to deliver progressive response to Biden State of the Union address

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPopv_0eMnGRip00

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) will deliver the Working Families Party's response to President Biden 's State of the Union address next week.

Tlaib, a progressive lawmaker and a member of the so-called squad on Capitol Hill, is expected to criticize Republicans and some Democrats for holding up Biden's social spending and climate package and argue liberals have pushed for the president's agenda, according to a summary of her speech shared with Politico.

“It's an honor to deliver the Working Families Party response to President Biden’s State of the Union, and I am especially excited to elevate the voices of the working-class residents in my district and across the nation,” Tlaib said in a statement. “It should not be this hard to deliver on healthcare, climate, housing, child care, safety, voting rights, clean water and so much more."

"Democrats are in the majority and must set a new course that moves with a sense of urgency. Our communities deserve for us to act now," she added.

Tlaib, who has represented Michigan's 13th Congressional District since 2019, announced she is running in the state's redrawn 12th District following the retirement of fellow Democrat Brenda Lawrence .

Tlaib's address will be the fifth Working Families Party response to a president's joint address to Congress. According to the WFP, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) gave the speech in 2021 and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) in 2020.

“Rep. Tlaib is a fearless progressive who wakes up every day to fight for working people, and we’re thrilled for her to deliver the WFP State of the Union Response,” said Maurice Mitchell, the party's director, in a statement. “Obstructionist Republicans and a handful of corporate Democrats have ground Washington to a standstill while child poverty spikes and costs continue to rise for housing, healthcare, and childcare."

Biden in his address is expected to touch on topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation, his stalled Build Back Better legislation, voting rights and climate change.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican Party's rebuttal to Biden's address.

Mitchell said Tlaib will deliver a strong response for a progressive agenda that will best represent the people.

"It doesn’t have to be this way," the director said in a statement. "Rashida will articulate a progressive vision for how we can meet the basic needs of the American people, and ensure all of us can thrive.”

Comments / 4

Srd Drs
5d ago

another terrorist who needs removal. deportation of a most permanent kind is necessary following 10 years in a South American prison with all the nice men. for as long as she lasts until there is no life left in her mind, then body.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Maurice Mitchell
Person
Brenda Lawrence
Person
Ayanna Pressley
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There’s a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Biden State Of The Union#Capitol Hill#Republicans#Wfp
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Criticized: VPOTUS A 'Lazy' And 'Incompetent Diversity Hire'? Former Senator's Marriage With Doug Emhoff Reportedly In Crisis

A Joe Biden supporter lambasted Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is the current vice president of the United States. The 57-year-old politician made history as the is the first vice president and highest-ranking female official, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The Hill

490K+
Followers
59K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy