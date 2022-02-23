ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Vilas Zoo to celebrate International Polar Bear Day on Sunday

By Kyle Jones
 5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Sunday is International Polar Bear Day, and Henry Vilas Zoo is joining in the celebrations.

The zoo will hold games and keeper chats, and there will be special enrichment for the animals. The zoo’s Tundra Buggy will also be back open.

“This will be the first time guests are able to explore our Tundra Buggy since the pandemic began,” Education Curator Jess Thompson said. “Conservation awareness days are an opportunity for kids of all ages to learn firsthand about endangered species here at the zoo and learn about the challenges they face in the wild.”

The zoo has events scheduled throughout the complex between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., including training demonstrations and storytime.

Henry Vilas Zoo is home to two polar bears, one male and one female.

