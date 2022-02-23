ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Driver dead after tractor-trailer flips in Lake County

By Chelsea Robinson
WESH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASTATULA, Fla. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer flipped in Lake...

www.wesh.com

