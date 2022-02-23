ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian MPs tell Insider current Western sanctions on Russia aren't enough to stop an all-out invasion: 'We need more'

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1jN5_0eMnEu3M00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvUmy_0eMnEu3M00
A composite image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • Putin ordered Russian troops to enter eastern Ukraine on Monday night.
  • The US and UK responded with sanctions on Russian individuals and businesses.
  • Three Ukrainian MPs told Insider the current measures aren't enough to make Putin back down.

The West's current sanctions on Russia are not strong enough to deter President Vladimir Putin from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, three Ukrainian Members of Parliament told Insider.

Putin ordered Russian forces to enter eastern Ukraine on Monday night after recognizing two pro-Kremlin oblasts, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent regions. The international community continues to recognize them as Ukrainian territory.

The US , UK , and EU reacted swiftly with sanctions targeting Russian businesses and individuals, saying they would impose more punishments if Russia went further.

'Why would he stop?'

All three MPs who spoke to Insider believe that isn't enough to end Putin's bellicose intentions.

"They've not gone far enough, and there is a frustration on the side of the Ukrainians," Inna Sovsun, an MP with the Holos party, told Insider.

"There is this big disappointment that we have been left alone," she said, while acknowledging that the West had imposed some sanctions so far.

Sovsun said she believed the vast majority of MPs across the political spectrum agreed that more needs to be done to deter Putin.

Holos leader Kira Rudik told Insider there's no question that Putin will invade Ukraine: "I am sure he will move further. If we are not able to stop him now, why would he stop?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i92O6_0eMnEu3M00
A tank drives along a street in Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 22, 2022.

REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ivanna Klympush, an MP with the European Solidarity party, also told Insider that current sanctions "aren't enough to preclude further invasion into Ukraine."

If the severity of sanctions doesn't increase, Putin will press home his advantage and invade, she said.

'Let them come to Putin and say, "What the hell"'

Putin has derided the idea of sanctions , and both Sovsun and Rudik said any punishment must directly target Putin's closest allies, who could pressure him to shift course.

"Cancel the visas of all Putin's cronies and their families," Sovsun said. "Freezing their assets is good, but they are still extremely rich."

Rudik agreed, saying the West needs to sanction "not only his closest circle and the Duma, but the members of their families."

"Let them come to Putin and say, 'What the hell,'" she said.

The US, UK, and EU sanctions all target multiple high-profile and high-net-worth Russians.

Another option floated in the US as a potential punishment for Russia was to remove it from SWIFT, the global network for international financial transfers.

"That could be the stopper. That could be very painful," Rudik said.

The US has not ruled it out. "We are not taking SWIFT off the table, it will remain an option that we can deploy depending on how Russia makes its next move," Russia's state-run TASS news agency cited a US official as saying.

Russia said it would block oil, gas and minerals from reaching Europe if it was ejected. Many European nations including Germany, the region's largest economy, are heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoGMh_0eMnEu3M00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Arlington, Virginia, in September 2021.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Ukraine also needs more military backing from its partners, Rudik and Klympush said.

"We need additional long-distance weapons," Rudik said.

The US and UK have so far refrained from sending troops into Ukraine because it is not a NATO member. However, the UK sent artillery last month , and said on Wednesday it would provide more weaponry, including "lethal aid."

The prospect of NATO membership for Ukraine infuriates Putin, and is one of his main justifications for sending more than 150,000 troops to Ukraine's borders since November.

Klympush also called on the West to consider reviving the Lend-Lease scheme, which was last used during World War II. The program saw US weaponry lent effectively free of charge if its use served America's interests.

"If they are damaged in war, Ukraine won't have to pay," Klympush said of the arsenal.

MPs say Zelensky moved too slow in face of Russian aggression

Sovsun and Rudik also told Insider they believed President Volodymyr Zelensky was too slow to call for a state of emergency, and that he should have imposed martial law as a priority. None of the MPs Insider spoke with are members of Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

Ukraine is expected to declare a state of emergency later on Wednesday, a move that the country's top security official said paves the way for martial law.

Zelensky's argument against the measure, according to Sovsun, is that "if we declare martial law, Putin will use this to say Ukraine is getting militarized."

Putin's real intentions for Ukraine remain a mystery, but Sovsun said anything is possible.

"I could try to predict the actions of the rational person, I cannot predict the actions of a guy who has clearly gone crazy," she said.

"There is no rationality in what he is doing."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Russian#Getty Images#Los Angeles Times#Parliament#Eu#Ukrainians#The Holos Party#Reuters#The European Solidarity
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW FOOTAGE: 30+ videos capture Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine, videos began to pour in creating a picture of the extent of Russia’s military assault. Russian forces launched a variety of missile, rocket and artillery attacks on Thursday, as well as airstrikes from fighter jets and...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

408K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy