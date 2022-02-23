Man Raises Monarch Butterflies and Captures Their Incredible Metamorphosis on Video

Their beauty and agility in flight thrills nature lovers and gardeners alike. But this seemingly fragile insect, with its beautiful coloration and fluttering flight, is hardly a homebody. The Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus) travels long distances to complete its life cycle. They leave Kentucky and other states in the region...
Last year when the Monarchs were migrating, I wondered where the rest of the butterflies spend the winter. After some research, it seems that it depends on the butterfly because some do not migrate. It also depends on the life stage, whether it is an adult, caterpillar, chrysalis or an egg.
Coloradans are extremely lucky to have the opportunity to witness so many amazing types of wildlife. Although animals like deer and elk are fairly common to spot, it's still cool to have these kinds of encounters. However, it's even more exciting to come across wildlife that's less frequently seen in...
Surprise! Despite all the tell-tale catfishing signs, it turns out Ben's online girlfriend, Mahogany, is a real person. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany showed up at the restaurant Ben asked to meet her at after he traveled all the way to Peru, but she looked significantly different than her pictures on the internet.
Photographer Imma Barrera is on a mission to document and protect America’s dark skies. For the past several years, the New Jersey-based artist has been working towards her goal of capturing images of the Milky Way in diverse ecosystems across the country while also raising awareness of light pollution and its effects.
Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
Almost all of us, if we go back far enough in our family trees, come from somewhere else. Maybe it was your mom or dad; maybe it was a distant ancestor who lived more than twelve thousand years ago, but eventually, you’re going to find someone, at some point, who left their homeland in search of a better life.
Comments / 0