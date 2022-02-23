Vigils planned to remember Ahmaud Arbery as today marks 2 years since his murder

Wednesday marks two years since three men chased, shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a south Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

Travis and Gregory McMichael claimed they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest before shooting the 25-year-old to death. Their friend William “Roddie” Bryan recorded the shooting and Arbery’s death on video.

A jury found all three men guilty of murder during the state’s trial in November. On Tuesday, another jury found the three men guilty on federal hate crime charges including interference with rights and attempted kidnapping.

“I, as a mom, will never heal,” Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper Jones said. “It’s been a very long stressful fight.”

“We got justice for Ahmaud in the federal and the state,” Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., said.

Wednesday has been declared Ahmaud Arbery Day and there are several events planned to remember Arbery on the anniversary of his death.

Arbery’s mother will be in Atlanta for a vigil and ceremony at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Arbery’s father will be in Brunswick with his sisters and march to the site where Arbery was killed.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Ahmaud Arbery mural on Norwich Street in Brunswick.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, which was in charge of the state trial, will also hold a prayer vigil and observance of Ahmaud Arbery Day. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the Marietta Square.

