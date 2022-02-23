In East Lyme: brunch, take-out and more at La Llorona

La Llorona restaurant in Niantic. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

From the moment it opened its doors, La Llorona restaurant in Niantic — self-described as a purveyor of "progressive Mexican cuisines — has been a success.

As I wrote in my review of the family-owned spot last July, "La Llorona seems to have already made its mark in Niantic as a destination that extends to fans beyond the village — and justifiably so. There are certainly creative elements at work that provide a progressive aspect to traditional cuisines, and the atmosphere and service similarly beckon."

As perhaps expected with both sustained popularity as well as the stressors of COVID, the folks at La Llorona continue to think creatively. Fans of the restaurant who are still understandably cautious can now order food to-go.

Too, La Llorona will now offer brunch (and a new brunch menu) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Oh, for those who've had to wait in line to get into the place, please note that this lovely restaurant has now expanded into the space of a former occupant next door. Less wait! Brunch! Food to-go! Progressively, of course.

La Llorona Progressive Mexican Cuisine, 13 Hope St., Niantic; hours 3-9 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 3-10 p.m. Fri. and Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun., closed Mon, brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; (860) 850-4291.