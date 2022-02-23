ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

In East Lyme: brunch, take-out and more at La Llorona

By Rick Koster
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYUbX_0eMnDbZ000
La Llorona restaurant in Niantic. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

From the moment it opened its doors, La Llorona restaurant in Niantic — self-described as a purveyor of "progressive Mexican cuisines — has been a success.

As I wrote in my review of the family-owned spot last July, "La Llorona seems to have already made its mark in Niantic as a destination that extends to fans beyond the village — and justifiably so. There are certainly creative elements at work that provide a progressive aspect to traditional cuisines, and the atmosphere and service similarly beckon."

As perhaps expected with both sustained popularity as well as the stressors of COVID, the folks at La Llorona continue to think creatively. Fans of the restaurant who are still understandably cautious can now order food to-go.

Too, La Llorona will now offer brunch (and a new brunch menu) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Oh, for those who've had to wait in line to get into the place, please note that this lovely restaurant has now expanded into the space of a former occupant next door. Less wait! Brunch! Food to-go! Progressively, of course.

La Llorona Progressive Mexican Cuisine, 13 Hope St., Niantic; hours 3-9 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 3-10 p.m. Fri. and Sat., noon-7 p.m. Sun., closed Mon, brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; (860) 850-4291.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Live coverage: Russian assault on Ukraine intensifies

Russian forces pressed closer to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday as heavy shelling struck the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a war crimes investigation over the Russian attack. Follow The Hill's coverage of the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
POLITICS
CBS News

Visa, Mastercard block services to Russian banks targeted by sanctions

Visa and Mastercard said they are blocking services to Russian banks, complying with U.S. sanctions levied on the nation amid its war against Ukraine. The crippling sanctions are designed to block Russia from tapping the global financial system, ranging from freezing assets at major Russian banks — including the state-owned VTB, and prohibiting U.S. citizens from participating in any transactions with Russia's Central Bank, its National Wealth Fund or the Russia Ministry of Finance.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lyme, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Lyme, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Niantic, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
East Lyme, CT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take Out#Brunch#Mexican Cuisine#Food Drink#Covid
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
449
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy