The Bliss and Decay of Eternal Summer in Lords of Dogtown

I still can’t decide whether I would’ve preferred this episode to be substantially longer or not to exist at all. On the one hand, Danner’s tale, like Zoë’s last week, failed to add any new pieces to the whodunit puzzle. It’s nice to see Zoë as something other than the sparkly object of various horndogs’ fantasies and to understand Danner as someone whose god-awful experiences with the LAPD are shaping her approach to the Xavier case. But for the purposes of a limited murder-mystery series, wouldn’t we have gotten more out of a Jenn No. 1 interrogation or, heck, even a half-hour chat with that lascivious chem teacher (if he could pry his lips off Quiet Heather long enough to make a statement)? Another part of me, though, found Danner’s story far too weighty to fit comfortably inside a half-hour comedic riff on Law & Order–type procedurals and wanted to see her chapter extended. Or maybe what I actually want is for the Danner narrative to get its own series; in this one, her account of structural corruption in the police force sits pretty darn uneasily alongside episodes about Brett’s hard-on for cars and Yasper’s text-ellipses ballads.

