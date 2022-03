About twenty years ago, I adopted a chihuahua mix named Chaz. I loved that dog. I still love that dog even though he passed about three years ago. Within only a week, I came across the exact dog I had always dreamed of adopting. He was a very young chihuahua mix that was black and tan and housetrained. I wasn't really ready for a new dog but I drove all the way to Newton, IL, to meet him. Then foster him. And guess what, he never left and now I love this dog too!

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO