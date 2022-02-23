16-year-old girl hit, killed by train crossing San Marcos railroad tracks

A 16-year-old girl was hit and killed after being struck by a train while she was crossing the railroad tracks Monday evening in San Marcos. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 16-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train in San Marcos while she was crossing the railroad tracks on Monday, February 21, according to the San Marcos Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

San Marcos Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on CM Allen Parkway. The crash caused heavy traffic in the area for several hours, officials stated.

The 16-year-old girl was identified as Letzy Jaramillo, according to a report from KXAN . Officials said she was looking at her phone when she was struck by the train.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to the scene, as well as the San Marcos Fire Department. Traffic cleared up around 8 p.m. Monday evening, according to officials.

