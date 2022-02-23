ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

16-year-old girl hit, killed by train crossing San Marcos railroad tracks

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JApkI_0eMnCSkO00
A 16-year-old girl was hit and killed after being struck by a train while she was crossing the railroad tracks Monday evening in San Marcos.  (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 16-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train in San Marcos while she was crossing the railroad tracks on Monday, February 21, according to the San Marcos Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

San Marcos Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on CM Allen Parkway. The crash caused heavy traffic in the area for several hours, officials stated.

The 16-year-old girl was identified as Letzy Jaramillo, according to a report from KXAN . Officials said she was looking at her phone when she was struck by the train.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to the scene, as well as the San Marcos Fire Department. Traffic cleared up around 8 p.m. Monday evening, according to officials.

Read more from Priscilla

- Let Guadalupe River State Park woo you with its lush evergreen trails

- ACS removes over 50 cats from San Antonio home in 'deplorable' conditions

- Latest search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil turns up 'bittersweet ending'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
San Marcos, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
San Marcos, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroad Tracks#Traffic Accident#Mattgush Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
657
Followers
100
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy