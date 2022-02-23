Midwestern University in Glendale offers new online summer level track

Midwestern University’s College of Health Sciences will offer a new online summer program designed to help prospective Speech-Language Pathology (SLP) students from a wider range of undergraduate experience prepare for graduate studies at the university’s Glendale campus.

The Speech-Language Pathology Leveling Track is a four-course online program intended to allow for a wider range of applicants for the 24-month Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology Program at Midwestern. Generally, students complete undergraduate degrees in Communication Sciences and Disorders prior to applying for the SLP program; however, with the new Leveling Track, students who complete other undergraduate degrees (e.g., biomedical sciences, physical therapy, teaching, etc.) now have an avenue to gain their expected prerequisite knowledge.

The summer program offers four online courses in Anatomy and Physiology of Speech and Hearing; Phonetics; Speech and Hearing Science; and Child Language Development. The Leveling Track courses require no additional tuition costs from students, and upon successful completion of the program, students will continue with the regular on-campus curriculum in the following fall quarter.

Contact Midwestern Admissions at 602/572-3215, by email at admissaz@midwestern.edu, or visit midwestern.edu/azslpprogram .