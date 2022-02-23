5-star running back could visit Auburn in April

5-star running back Richard Young could visit Auburn in April.

Auburn football's coaching staff has been turning things up a notch after landing the 18th ranked class earlier this year. Bryan Harsin and his staff have been casting a wider net and offering more players than they did a year ago and more players seem to be interested in the Auburn football program.

One target is Lehigh 2023 running back Richard Young, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound 5-star running back.

According to 247Sports , his former teammate at Lehigh, Tar'Varish Dawson has been in contact with him and has been recruiting him to The Plains.

Young told 247Sports, "Probably April," when asked about visiting Auburn.

The 5-star talent is seen as one of the best running backs in the country by most recruiting writers.

Our friends at All Gators wrote the following when scouting and evaluating the talented running back.

During several runs and pass receptions, Young allowed his blocking to take shape before committing. Once he did commit, Young made decisive cuts and also lowered his pads to gain extra yards. Rarely does a scout see a high school sophomore running back with the vision of Young.

When Young lowered his shoulder pads, he created a lot of power. He already squats 495 pounds, and it showed Friday night. Young can still get lower before delivering a blow, but he’s already capable of bowling over a defender.

He really uses his shoulder pads to create power through contact, also falling forward after contact. As he learns how to use his strength after contact -- through angles and leverage -- Young will be even more difficult to tackle.

Young most recently attended Junior Day at Alabama.

