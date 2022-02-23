ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Immunic FY 2021 Earnings Preview

By Shweta Agarwal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is scheduled to announce FY...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Alamos Gold: Higher Prices Ahead

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

Will The Trade Desk FY 2021 maintain an earnings beat?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B. Over the last 2 years, TTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imux#Immunic#Fy
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Lattice Semiconductor

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

GoodRx: Q4 Earnings, Guidance Is Not The Only Problem

GoodRx's guidance left investors wanting more. GoodRx (GDRX) declared that after 2022, its business is expected to grow at approximately 25% CAGR for the foreseeable future. For investors that had just become accustomed to getting mid-to-high 30s% CAGR growth, for management to so bluntly signal to investors that after 2022, its growth rates will slow down slightly is bad news at a very bad time.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Axsome Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.90 beats by $0.08

Axsome Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AXSM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.90 beats by $0.08. At December 31, 2021, Axsome had $86.5M of cash compared to $183.9 million at December 31, 2020. Axsome believes that its current cash, along with the remaining committed capital from the $300M term loan facility, is sufficient...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Amarin Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.09, revenue of $144.49M beats by $2.32M

Amarin press release (NASDAQ:AMRN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $144.49M (-13.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.32M. As of December 31, 2021, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $489.1 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $219.5 million and liquid short-term and long-term investments of $234.7 million and $35.0 million, respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

DarioHealth to raise $40M in stock and pre-funded warrant offering

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) after the firm entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of ~5,342,013 shares of its common stock at a price of $7.49/share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.001...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Horizon Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.01B beats by $14.1M; initiates FY22 guidance

Horizon Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:HZNP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.06. Revenue of $1.01B (+35.5% Y/Y) beats by $14.1M. Fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $416.0 million and includes $36.2 million of upfront and milestone payments primarily related to the collaboration agreement with Alpine. Full-Year 2022 Guidance:: Net Sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

22nd Century GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $8M

22nd Century press release (NASDAQ:XXII): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09. Revenue of $8M (+9.6% Y/Y). The company ended the year with a cash position of $48.7 million as of December 31, 2021, and the Company’s continued initiatives to manage expenses relative to net sales revenue should provide the Company with additional runway to execute for the foreseeable future.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy