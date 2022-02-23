ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantheus Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Shweta Agarwal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before...

Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Community Health Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-40.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+1.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lnth#Eps Estimate
Seeking Alpha

Alamos Gold: Higher Prices Ahead

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Acadia Pharma down 6% after hours after earnings misses

Shares of Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) are down ~6% in post-market trading after its Q4 2021 results missed on the top and bottom lines. Net loss narrowed in the quarter 36% to ~$43.1M. Diluted and basic loss per share was -$0.27 compared to -$0.42 in Q4 2020. Revenue increased 8% year...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Surgery Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.04, revenue of $610.2M misses by $10.72M

Surgery Partners press release (NASDAQ:SGRY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $610.2M (+11.3% Y/Y) misses by $10.72M. Raises FY 2022 Guidance: The Company projects that it will be able to grow 2022 revenues to at least $2.5 billion, representing at least 12% growth over 2021 results, vs. consensus of $2.46B and projects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $370 million to $380 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Novavax, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Novavax, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Amarin Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.09, revenue of $144.49M beats by $2.32M

Amarin press release (NASDAQ:AMRN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $144.49M (-13.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.32M. As of December 31, 2021, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $489.1 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $219.5 million and liquid short-term and long-term investments of $234.7 million and $35.0 million, respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

22nd Century GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $8M

22nd Century press release (NASDAQ:XXII): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09. Revenue of $8M (+9.6% Y/Y). The company ended the year with a cash position of $48.7 million as of December 31, 2021, and the Company’s continued initiatives to manage expenses relative to net sales revenue should provide the Company with additional runway to execute for the foreseeable future.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.04

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:ZYNE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.04. As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $67.8M, compared to $59.2M as of December 31, 2020. Management believes that the Company’s cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 are sufficient to fund...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

ironSource Ltd.: A Growth Software Stock Surpassing Revenue Expectations

Total equity of ironSource by year-end 2021 stood at $1.103 billion, up almost 600% from 2019. ironSource Ltd. (IS) is trading more than 50% below its 52-week high amid a late technology sell-off that is affecting both mid- and small-sized tech companies. Similarly, despite the over 100% gain in gross profit (in 2021), AppLovin Corporation (APP) was down 39.41% YTD. Earnings were reportedly lower than estimates as competition continues to rock the developer-platform model.
STOCKS
