Black History Month event February 26

Celebrate, remember, and honor individuals throughout history at our Take Me to Church, Black History Month event in Leone Cole Auditorium on. A church service, choir performance, sermon, and food will be just a few of the things offered for you at this event.
Tallahassee Community College invites students and members of the community to attend the 8th annual Library Books & Bites Sale hosted by the TCC Library. It will take place Monday and Tuesday, March 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library courtyard.
