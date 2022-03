Journey's Neal Schon has given fans some insight on the band's long awaited new studio album, confirming that Freedom will be the album's title. The band's Instagram site had recently been touting their upcoming tour with Toto as the "Freedom" tour, which was a tip of the title to come, but Schon essentially confirmed the album title by posting an image with the album's artwork and track listing to his Instagram.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO