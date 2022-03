Talented young teams meet up in a cross-conference battle on Monday when the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 36-24. Minnesota is holding down the No. 7 spot in the West with a 32-29 overall mark. Already without Collin Sexton (knee) for the season, the Cavs are thin in the backcourt as Darius Garland (back), Caris LeVert (foot) and Rajon Rondo (toe) are out for this one.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO