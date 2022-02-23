ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton celebrates 150th birthday

By Ryan Newton
 5 days ago

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Newton celebrated its 150th birthday on Tuesday. The first town map was drawn up in 1871, but it was not until a year later, on Feb. 22, 1872, that Newton was incorporated as a city.

There was an event to honor the city at the Meridian Center. It included a mayor’s welcome, a Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony orchestra performance, and music from Newton High School students and Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts.

The Harvey County Historical Museum presented photos, and there were crafts and snacks for the kids.

There will also be a summer celebration in June. To learn more about Newton’s history, click here .

KSN News

KSN News

