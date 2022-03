SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some lucky couples in Savannah got married without the hassle of months of planning, preparation and the enormous cost of a wedding. They took part in the annual micro wedding ceremonies that happened at The Davenport House Museum. It was a Valentine's Day that will last longer than flowers and chocolates as Barbara and Hugh Kesler got married on the most romantic day of the year.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO