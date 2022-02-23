Shortsville woman arrested for petit larceny

Police report the arrest of a Shortsville woman for petit larceny.

According to a news release, Ontario County Deputies arrested Nealcha E. Mussaw, 19, of Shortsville following an investigation into a larceny report.

Mussaw was found to have stolen merchandise from the Canandaigua Walmart, failing to render payment and passing all points of sale. She was arrested for petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket.

Mussaw will return to the Hopewell Town Court at a later date to answer charges.

